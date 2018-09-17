All apartments in Allen
1203 Creekwood Court
1203 Creekwood Court

1203 Creekwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1203 Creekwood Court, Allen, TX 75002
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*It is a scam if you see this home listed at a lower price. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features*
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,751 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 1203 Creekwood Court have any available units?
1203 Creekwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 Creekwood Court have?
Some of 1203 Creekwood Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Creekwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Creekwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Creekwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 Creekwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 1203 Creekwood Court offer parking?
No, 1203 Creekwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 1203 Creekwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Creekwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Creekwood Court have a pool?
No, 1203 Creekwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Creekwood Court have accessible units?
No, 1203 Creekwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Creekwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 Creekwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.

