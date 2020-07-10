All apartments in Allen
1202 Meadowgate Drive

1202 Meadowgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Meadowgate Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious open floor plan 2 story single family house conveniently located in well sought after Allen school zone. Game room upstairs splits master from rest of bedrooms. Game room is pre-wired for surround sound equipment. Fresh new paint on whole house. Huge back yard with corner lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Meadowgate Drive have any available units?
1202 Meadowgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Meadowgate Drive have?
Some of 1202 Meadowgate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Meadowgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Meadowgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Meadowgate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Meadowgate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1202 Meadowgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1202 Meadowgate Drive offers parking.
Does 1202 Meadowgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Meadowgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Meadowgate Drive have a pool?
No, 1202 Meadowgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Meadowgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1202 Meadowgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Meadowgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Meadowgate Drive has units with dishwashers.

