Spacious open floor plan 2 story single family house conveniently located in well sought after Allen school zone. Game room upstairs splits master from rest of bedrooms. Game room is pre-wired for surround sound equipment. Fresh new paint on whole house. Huge back yard with corner lot.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1202 Meadowgate Drive have any available units?
1202 Meadowgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
What amenities does 1202 Meadowgate Drive have?
Some of 1202 Meadowgate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Meadowgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Meadowgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.