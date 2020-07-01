1182 Landon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court game room on-site laundry parking playground pool garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Lovely townhome in the sought after Villas of Twin Creeks. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated granite countertops and subway tile backsplash, large laundry room with pantry. Covered back patio, fenced in backyard. Large game room upstairs. 2 car garage with double doors. Enjoy the incredible amenities including ponds, pavilions, pools, playgrounds, volleyball, tennis & basketball courts. 1 dog under 20# allowed, no cats, please. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included.