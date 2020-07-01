1182 Landon Lane

Amenities
Lovely townhome in the sought after Villas of Twin Creeks. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated granite countertops and subway tile backsplash, large laundry room with pantry. Covered back patio, fenced in backyard. Large game room upstairs. 2 car garage with double doors. Enjoy the incredible amenities including ponds, pavilions, pools, playgrounds, volleyball, tennis & basketball courts. 1 dog under 20# allowed, no cats, please. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included.