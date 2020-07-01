All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1182 Landon Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1182 Landon Lane
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:04 PM

1182 Landon Lane

1182 Landon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1182 Landon Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Lovely townhome in the sought after Villas of Twin Creeks. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated granite countertops and subway tile backsplash, large laundry room with pantry. Covered back patio, fenced in backyard. Large game room upstairs. 2 car garage with double doors. Enjoy the incredible amenities including ponds, pavilions, pools, playgrounds, volleyball, tennis & basketball courts. 1 dog under 20# allowed, no cats, please. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1182 Landon Lane have any available units?
1182 Landon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1182 Landon Lane have?
Some of 1182 Landon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1182 Landon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1182 Landon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1182 Landon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1182 Landon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1182 Landon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1182 Landon Lane offers parking.
Does 1182 Landon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1182 Landon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1182 Landon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1182 Landon Lane has a pool.
Does 1182 Landon Lane have accessible units?
No, 1182 Landon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1182 Landon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1182 Landon Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary