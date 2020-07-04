All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1124 Belvedere Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1124 Belvedere Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1124 Belvedere Drive

1124 Belvedere Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1124 Belvedere Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Watters Crossing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Completely updated home, move-in ready. Access to community pool and tennis court. No smoking, no section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 Belvedere Drive have any available units?
1124 Belvedere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 Belvedere Drive have?
Some of 1124 Belvedere Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 Belvedere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1124 Belvedere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 Belvedere Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1124 Belvedere Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1124 Belvedere Drive offer parking?
No, 1124 Belvedere Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1124 Belvedere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 Belvedere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 Belvedere Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1124 Belvedere Drive has a pool.
Does 1124 Belvedere Drive have accessible units?
No, 1124 Belvedere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 Belvedere Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1124 Belvedere Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary