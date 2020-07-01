All apartments in Allen
1123 Elm Brook Court
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:11 AM

1123 Elm Brook Court

1123 Elm Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1123 Elm Grove Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom home in established neighborhood. Allen ISD. All bedrooms down. Upstairs living area can be used as a game room or 4th bedroom. Open kitchen with breakfast area. Separate dining area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

