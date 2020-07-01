Spacious 3 bedroom home in established neighborhood. Allen ISD. All bedrooms down. Upstairs living area can be used as a game room or 4th bedroom. Open kitchen with breakfast area. Separate dining area.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
What amenities does 1123 Elm Brook Court have?
Some of 1123 Elm Brook Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
