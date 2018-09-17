1115 Mill Run Drive

3 BedRm, 1 living,1 Dining room, 2 full baths, wood floor all over the house with tiles in Kitchen. Nice size bedrooms with over looking to in ground Pool. Big front, back & side yard. Some trees on the property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
