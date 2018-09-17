All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1115 Mill Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1115 Mill Run Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1115 Mill Run Drive

1115 Mill Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1115 Mill Run Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 BedRm, 1 living,1 Dining room, 2 full baths, wood floor all over the house with tiles in Kitchen. Nice size bedrooms with over looking to in ground Pool. Big front, back & side yard. Some trees on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Mill Run Drive have any available units?
1115 Mill Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Mill Run Drive have?
Some of 1115 Mill Run Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Mill Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Mill Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Mill Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Mill Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1115 Mill Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Mill Run Drive offers parking.
Does 1115 Mill Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Mill Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Mill Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1115 Mill Run Drive has a pool.
Does 1115 Mill Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 1115 Mill Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Mill Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 Mill Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary