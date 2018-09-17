1115 Mill Run Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 BedRm, 1 living,1 Dining room, 2 full baths, wood floor all over the house with tiles in Kitchen. Nice size bedrooms with over looking to in ground Pool. Big front, back & side yard. Some trees on the property.