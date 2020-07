Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION LOCATION! Available for immediate move in -- located minutes from 121 and 75 and boasting one of the lowest crime rates and highest rated schools in DFW, this 4 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect for all families! Large backyard, private rear facing garage, split master suite, updated bathrooms and open kitchen, and hardwood and ceramic throughout. Come tour today!