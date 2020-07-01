Rent Calculator
1108 Shumard Street
1108 Shumard Street
1108 Shumard Street
·
Allen
Location
1108 Shumard Street, Allen, TX 75002
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Best location for the $. Close to Curtis Middle School and Celebration Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1108 Shumard Street have any available units?
1108 Shumard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Allen, TX
.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Allen Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1108 Shumard Street have?
Some of 1108 Shumard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1108 Shumard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Shumard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Shumard Street pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Shumard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Allen
.
Does 1108 Shumard Street offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Shumard Street offers parking.
Does 1108 Shumard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Shumard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Shumard Street have a pool?
No, 1108 Shumard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Shumard Street have accessible units?
No, 1108 Shumard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Shumard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Shumard Street has units with dishwashers.
