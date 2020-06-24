All apartments in Allen
1107 Mill Run Drive
1107 Mill Run Drive

1107 Mill Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Mill Run Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,515 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Mill Run Drive have any available units?
1107 Mill Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1107 Mill Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Mill Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Mill Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 Mill Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1107 Mill Run Drive offer parking?
No, 1107 Mill Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1107 Mill Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Mill Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Mill Run Drive have a pool?
No, 1107 Mill Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Mill Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 1107 Mill Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Mill Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Mill Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Mill Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Mill Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

