1107 Elm Grove Drive
Last updated May 10 2020 at 9:07 PM

1107 Elm Grove Drive

1107 Elm Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1107 Elm Grove Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Elm Grove Drive have any available units?
1107 Elm Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1107 Elm Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Elm Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Elm Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1107 Elm Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1107 Elm Grove Drive offer parking?
No, 1107 Elm Grove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1107 Elm Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Elm Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Elm Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 1107 Elm Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Elm Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1107 Elm Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Elm Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Elm Grove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Elm Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Elm Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

