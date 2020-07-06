All apartments in Allen
1102 Blackenhurst Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

1102 Blackenhurst Lane

1102 Blackenhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Blackenhurst Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
So much room! Repainted and carpet has been updated. Clean and ready! Large trees in a great established neighborhood. This one will not last long. Self Showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Blackenhurst Lane have any available units?
1102 Blackenhurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 Blackenhurst Lane have?
Some of 1102 Blackenhurst Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Blackenhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Blackenhurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Blackenhurst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Blackenhurst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1102 Blackenhurst Lane offer parking?
No, 1102 Blackenhurst Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1102 Blackenhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Blackenhurst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Blackenhurst Lane have a pool?
No, 1102 Blackenhurst Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Blackenhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 1102 Blackenhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Blackenhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 Blackenhurst Lane has units with dishwashers.

