Neatly landscaped 4 bedrooms plus study or den with French doors. Very good condition featuring no carpet. Wood flooring and ceramic tile through out. Granite kitchen counter tops. Island work station in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious fenced in backyard with oversize open patio. Fresh Paint 2020. Garden tub in master bath with double sinks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 110 Arbor Ridge Drive have any available units?
110 Arbor Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Arbor Ridge Drive have?
Some of 110 Arbor Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Arbor Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
110 Arbor Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.