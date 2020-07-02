109 Bardwell Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home with open floor plan. Bright interior with lots of natural light through the windows. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter top plus lots cabinet space. Nice upscale hand scraped laminate floor in family room. Large master bedroom. Nice backyard with 6 ft board on board fence. Situated in a cul-de-sec. Minutes to Allen Celebration Park and Allen Premium Outlet shopping area. High rating Allen ISD school rating.