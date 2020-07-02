109 Bardwell Drive

Beautiful home with open floor plan. Bright interior with lots of natural light through the windows. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter top plus lots cabinet space. Nice upscale hand scraped laminate floor in family room. Large master bedroom. Nice backyard with 6 ft board on board fence. Situated in a cul-de-sec. Minutes to Allen Celebration Park and Allen Premium Outlet shopping area. High rating Allen ISD school rating.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
