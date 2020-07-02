All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 109 Bardwell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
109 Bardwell Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:31 AM

109 Bardwell Drive

109 Bardwell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

109 Bardwell Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with open floor plan. Bright interior with lots of natural light through the windows. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter top plus lots cabinet space. Nice upscale hand scraped laminate floor in family room. Large master bedroom. Nice backyard with 6 ft board on board fence. Situated in a cul-de-sec. Minutes to Allen Celebration Park and Allen Premium Outlet shopping area. High rating Allen ISD school rating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Bardwell Drive have any available units?
109 Bardwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 Bardwell Drive have?
Some of 109 Bardwell Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Bardwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Bardwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Bardwell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 Bardwell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 109 Bardwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 Bardwell Drive offers parking.
Does 109 Bardwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Bardwell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Bardwell Drive have a pool?
No, 109 Bardwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 Bardwell Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Bardwell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Bardwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Bardwell Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary