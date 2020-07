Amenities

garage pool playground fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Beautiful home, with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths! Large game room area upstairs, the PERFECT home for a large family! Corner lot, across the street from school and playground and walking distance to olympic and splash pool for kids! 2 car garage, large open kitchen with big living area and perfect sized yard! Excellent schools! Amenities: Jr Olympic Pool, Cabana, Picnic Areas, Playground, Splash Park, Greenbelts and Creek, Hike + Bike Trails