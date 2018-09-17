All apartments in Allen
1027 Audrey Way

1027 Audrey Way · No Longer Available
Location

1027 Audrey Way, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
3 bedrooms, 2 Living Area, 2.5 Bathes and 1 Study room Villas at Twin Creeks townhome in west Allen. Beautiful open layout and exceptional finish-out: Gourmet kitchen w breakfast bar, granite countertops & SS appliances; Large master suite features his & hers walk-in closets & dual sinks. open patio in Backyard! Enjoy the many amenities of the outstanding Twin Creeks community: 2 swimming complexes, lighted tennis courts, 2 community pavilions, several playgrounds, over 3 volleyball courts, shaded picnic areas and an 18 hole golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 Audrey Way have any available units?
1027 Audrey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1027 Audrey Way have?
Some of 1027 Audrey Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 Audrey Way currently offering any rent specials?
1027 Audrey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 Audrey Way pet-friendly?
No, 1027 Audrey Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1027 Audrey Way offer parking?
Yes, 1027 Audrey Way offers parking.
Does 1027 Audrey Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 Audrey Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 Audrey Way have a pool?
No, 1027 Audrey Way does not have a pool.
Does 1027 Audrey Way have accessible units?
No, 1027 Audrey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 Audrey Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1027 Audrey Way has units with dishwashers.

