1027 Audrey Way

3 bedrooms, 2 Living Area, 2.5 Bathes and 1 Study room Villas at Twin Creeks townhome in west Allen. Beautiful open layout and exceptional finish-out: Gourmet kitchen w breakfast bar, granite countertops & SS appliances; Large master suite features his & hers walk-in closets & dual sinks. open patio in Backyard! Enjoy the many amenities of the outstanding Twin Creeks community: 2 swimming complexes, lighted tennis courts, 2 community pavilions, several playgrounds, over 3 volleyball courts, shaded picnic areas and an 18 hole golf course.