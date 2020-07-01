All apartments in Allen
Location

1015 Kennedy Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3-Bedroom 2-Story Home, Located in Twin Creek Village. Open Floor Plan Features Gourmet Kitchen Opens to Spacious Family and Dining Areas. Natural Granite Island, Gas Cooktop & SS Appliances. Three Bedrooms and Game Room Upstairs. Wood Floor, Oversized Garage, Covered Porch. Clubhouse, Community Pool, Wooded Jogging & Bike Trails, Park, Fitness Center , Playground. Front Yard Maintained by HOA. Allen ISD. Easy Access to 75 & 121, Close to Shopping Centers, Dinning and Entertainment Facilities. Fridge, Washer & Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Kennedy Drive have any available units?
1015 Kennedy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Kennedy Drive have?
Some of 1015 Kennedy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Kennedy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Kennedy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Kennedy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Kennedy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1015 Kennedy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1015 Kennedy Drive offers parking.
Does 1015 Kennedy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 Kennedy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Kennedy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1015 Kennedy Drive has a pool.
Does 1015 Kennedy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1015 Kennedy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Kennedy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Kennedy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

