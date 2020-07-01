1015 Kennedy Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3-Bedroom 2-Story Home, Located in Twin Creek Village. Open Floor Plan Features Gourmet Kitchen Opens to Spacious Family and Dining Areas. Natural Granite Island, Gas Cooktop & SS Appliances. Three Bedrooms and Game Room Upstairs. Wood Floor, Oversized Garage, Covered Porch. Clubhouse, Community Pool, Wooded Jogging & Bike Trails, Park, Fitness Center , Playground. Front Yard Maintained by HOA. Allen ISD. Easy Access to 75 & 121, Close to Shopping Centers, Dinning and Entertainment Facilities. Fridge, Washer & Dryer included.