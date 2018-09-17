All apartments in Allen
101 Lily Court

101 Lily Court · No Longer Available
Location

101 Lily Court, Allen, TX 75002
Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet and clean 3 bedroom with 2 living areas and 2 eating areas. Cul-de-sac. Fenced yard, vaulted ceilings and plenty of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Lily Court have any available units?
101 Lily Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Lily Court have?
Some of 101 Lily Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Is 101 Lily Court currently offering any rent specials?
101 Lily Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Lily Court pet-friendly?
No, 101 Lily Court is not pet friendly.
Does 101 Lily Court offer parking?
Yes, 101 Lily Court offers parking.
Does 101 Lily Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Lily Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Lily Court have a pool?
No, 101 Lily Court does not have a pool.
Does 101 Lily Court have accessible units?
No, 101 Lily Court does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Lily Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Lily Court has units with dishwashers.

