1009 Blackenhurst Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**



Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,685 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.