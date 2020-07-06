1006 Taylor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite

Spacious & upgraded 5-bedroom home in a premier Allen neighborhood! Sought after floorplan features Formal Dining with butler’s pantry, 1st floor Study or optional Guest Suite with full bath & open concept kitchen & family room perfect for family gatherings. Wood floors, upgraded lighting, crown moldings & decorative tile floors greet guests. Upgraded island kitchen boasts granite counters 42in custom Knotty Alder cabs, furniture style island & tumbled stone backsplash. Private 1st floor Master Suite with dual vanities, jetted tub & shower w-bench seat. 2nd floor features Game Room, fully wired Media with stadium seating & spacious secondary bedrooms. Covered patio overlooks backyard w-auto gate!