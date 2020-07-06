All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1006 Taylor Drive

1006 Taylor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Taylor Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
Spacious & upgraded 5-bedroom home in a premier Allen neighborhood! Sought after floorplan features Formal Dining with butler’s pantry, 1st floor Study or optional Guest Suite with full bath & open concept kitchen & family room perfect for family gatherings. Wood floors, upgraded lighting, crown moldings & decorative tile floors greet guests. Upgraded island kitchen boasts granite counters 42in custom Knotty Alder cabs, furniture style island & tumbled stone backsplash. Private 1st floor Master Suite with dual vanities, jetted tub & shower w-bench seat. 2nd floor features Game Room, fully wired Media with stadium seating & spacious secondary bedrooms. Covered patio overlooks backyard w-auto gate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Taylor Drive have any available units?
1006 Taylor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Taylor Drive have?
Some of 1006 Taylor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Taylor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Taylor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Taylor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1006 Taylor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1006 Taylor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Taylor Drive offers parking.
Does 1006 Taylor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Taylor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Taylor Drive have a pool?
No, 1006 Taylor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Taylor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1006 Taylor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Taylor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Taylor Drive has units with dishwashers.

