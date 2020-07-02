All apartments in Allen
1005 Dickens Lane

Location

1005 Dickens Lane, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location in Allen. Great community, quiet community, near greenbelt and convenient location to shops. Property is assigned to Allen ISD, and close distance to schools and parks. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, one can be used as a library, 2 dining areas. Walls were repainted in 2018, newer HVAC (2017), newer water heater and recently installed fence. Also 2 dining rooms, property is available immediately. Please use TAR Application Form, pets will be considered subject to pet agreement and pet deposit. Available end of March.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Dickens Lane have any available units?
1005 Dickens Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Dickens Lane have?
Some of 1005 Dickens Lane's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Dickens Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Dickens Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Dickens Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Dickens Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Dickens Lane offer parking?
No, 1005 Dickens Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Dickens Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Dickens Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Dickens Lane have a pool?
No, 1005 Dickens Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Dickens Lane have accessible units?
No, 1005 Dickens Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Dickens Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Dickens Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

