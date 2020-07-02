1005 Dickens Lane

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great location in Allen. Great community, quiet community, near greenbelt and convenient location to shops. Property is assigned to Allen ISD, and close distance to schools and parks. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 living areas, one can be used as a library, 2 dining areas. Walls were repainted in 2018, newer HVAC (2017), newer water heater and recently installed fence. Also 2 dining rooms, property is available immediately. Please use TAR Application Form, pets will be considered subject to pet agreement and pet deposit. Available end of March.