1003 Winslow Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 8:47 PM

1003 Winslow Drive

1003 Winslow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Winslow Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Winslow Drive have any available units?
1003 Winslow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1003 Winslow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Winslow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Winslow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 Winslow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1003 Winslow Drive offer parking?
No, 1003 Winslow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1003 Winslow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Winslow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Winslow Drive have a pool?
No, 1003 Winslow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Winslow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1003 Winslow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Winslow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Winslow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Winslow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 Winslow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

