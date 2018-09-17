All apartments in Allen
Last updated December 11 2019 at 2:25 AM

1003 Brookview Drive

1003 Brookview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Brookview Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Fountain Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,136 sq ft, 1 story home in Allen! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Brookview Drive have any available units?
1003 Brookview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 Brookview Drive have?
Some of 1003 Brookview Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Brookview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Brookview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Brookview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 Brookview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1003 Brookview Drive offer parking?
No, 1003 Brookview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1003 Brookview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Brookview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Brookview Drive have a pool?
No, 1003 Brookview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Brookview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1003 Brookview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Brookview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Brookview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

