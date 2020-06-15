All apartments in Aledo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

124 Meadow Lane

124 Meadow Ln · No Longer Available
Location

124 Meadow Ln, Aledo, TX 76008

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Nice Updated 4-2-2 Right In Aledo! Close To All Schools! Large Fenced Back Yard! 4th Bedroom Could Be A 2nd
Living Room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Meadow Lane have any available units?
124 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aledo, TX.
What amenities does 124 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 124 Meadow Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
124 Meadow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 124 Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aledo.
Does 124 Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 124 Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 124 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 124 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 124 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 124 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
