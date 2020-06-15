Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Aledo
Find more places like 124 Meadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Aledo, TX
/
124 Meadow Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
124 Meadow Lane
124 Meadow Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aledo
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
124 Meadow Ln, Aledo, TX 76008
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice Updated 4-2-2 Right In Aledo! Close To All Schools! Large Fenced Back Yard! 4th Bedroom Could Be A 2nd
Living Room!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 124 Meadow Lane have any available units?
124 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aledo, TX
.
What amenities does 124 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 124 Meadow Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 124 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
124 Meadow Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 124 Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aledo
.
Does 124 Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 124 Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 124 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 124 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 124 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 124 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Aledo 3 Bedrooms
Aledo Apartments with Balcony
Aledo Apartments with Garage
Aledo Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Aledo Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Flower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Coppell, TX
Stephenville, TX
Pecan Plantation, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
University of Dallas
North Lake College