Home
/
Aldine, TX
/
1725 Hill Rd
Last updated September 30 2019 at 7:06 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1725 Hill Rd
1725 Hill Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1725 Hill Road, Aldine, TX 77039
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
$1,300 4 bedroom 2 baths 1,846 Sq home. Tile floor and hardwood floors. This home is in an unrestricted Aldine Neighborhood. Contact Rosa 713-553-6555 / 713-692-6086
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1725 Hill Rd have any available units?
1725 Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Aldine, TX
.
What amenities does 1725 Hill Rd have?
Some of 1725 Hill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1725 Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Hill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Hill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aldine
.
Does 1725 Hill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Hill Rd offers parking.
Does 1725 Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 Hill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 1725 Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 1725 Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1725 Hill Rd has units with air conditioning.
