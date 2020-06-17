All apartments in Alamo Heights
Find more places like Arcadia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alamo Heights, TX
/
Arcadia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Arcadia

216 Arcadia Place · (210) 879-8709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alamo Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

216 Arcadia Place, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 16 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 14 · Avail. now

$879

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. now

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arcadia.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
internet access
parking
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Arcadia is a beautiful apartment home community in a well-kept area in San Antonio, TX. Enjoy the convenience of being close to everything with easy access to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and schools. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, you've come to the right place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $100, 2 Bedroom: $200
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 26lbs
Parking Details: Other. Assigned, Guest, and Covered parking available. Please call for more parking information. Covered Parking, One Assigned Spot.
Storage Details: No Additional Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arcadia have any available units?
Arcadia has 3 units available starting at $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Arcadia have?
Some of Arcadia's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arcadia currently offering any rent specials?
Arcadia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arcadia pet-friendly?
Yes, Arcadia is pet friendly.
Does Arcadia offer parking?
Yes, Arcadia offers parking.
Does Arcadia have units with washers and dryers?
No, Arcadia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Arcadia have a pool?
No, Arcadia does not have a pool.
Does Arcadia have accessible units?
No, Arcadia does not have accessible units.
Does Arcadia have units with dishwashers?
No, Arcadia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Arcadia have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Arcadia has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Arcadia?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway
Alamo Heights, TX 78209

Similar Pages

Alamo Heights 1 BedroomsAlamo Heights 2 Bedrooms
Alamo Heights Apartments with ParkingAlamo Heights Pet Friendly Places
Alamo Heights Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TX
Helotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity