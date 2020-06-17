Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bedroom: $100, 2 Bedroom: $200
Pets Allowed:
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 26lbs
Parking Details: Other. Assigned, Guest, and Covered parking available. Please call for more parking information. Covered Parking, One Assigned Spot.
Storage Details: No Additional Storage