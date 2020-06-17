Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Alamo Heights
Find more places like 6815 BROADWAY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Alamo Heights, TX
/
6815 BROADWAY ST
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6815 BROADWAY ST
6815 Broadway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alamo Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6815 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One bedroom, one bath with flexible floor plan to allow for second bedroom if needed. Private covered front patio. Refrigerator and window units included. Water included in rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6815 BROADWAY ST have any available units?
6815 BROADWAY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alamo Heights, TX
.
Is 6815 BROADWAY ST currently offering any rent specials?
6815 BROADWAY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 BROADWAY ST pet-friendly?
No, 6815 BROADWAY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Alamo Heights
.
Does 6815 BROADWAY ST offer parking?
No, 6815 BROADWAY ST does not offer parking.
Does 6815 BROADWAY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6815 BROADWAY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 BROADWAY ST have a pool?
No, 6815 BROADWAY ST does not have a pool.
Does 6815 BROADWAY ST have accessible units?
No, 6815 BROADWAY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 BROADWAY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6815 BROADWAY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6815 BROADWAY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6815 BROADWAY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway
Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Arcadia
216 Arcadia Place
Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Similar Pages
Alamo Heights 1 Bedrooms
Alamo Heights 2 Bedrooms
Alamo Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Alamo Heights Pet Friendly Places
Alamo Heights Studio Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Selma, TX
Leon Valley, TX
Floresville, TX
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
Balcones Heights, TX
Windcrest, TX
Bulverde, TX
Castroville, TX
Wimberley, TX
Helotes, TX
Olmos Park, TX
Pleasanton, TX
Hondo, TX
Cibolo, TX
Canyon Lake, TX
McQueeney, TX
Lakehills, TX
Timberwood Park, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
Texas State University