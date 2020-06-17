All apartments in Alamo Heights
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM

6815 BROADWAY ST

6815 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

6815 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One bedroom, one bath with flexible floor plan to allow for second bedroom if needed. Private covered front patio. Refrigerator and window units included. Water included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6815 BROADWAY ST have any available units?
6815 BROADWAY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamo Heights, TX.
Is 6815 BROADWAY ST currently offering any rent specials?
6815 BROADWAY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6815 BROADWAY ST pet-friendly?
No, 6815 BROADWAY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alamo Heights.
Does 6815 BROADWAY ST offer parking?
No, 6815 BROADWAY ST does not offer parking.
Does 6815 BROADWAY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6815 BROADWAY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6815 BROADWAY ST have a pool?
No, 6815 BROADWAY ST does not have a pool.
Does 6815 BROADWAY ST have accessible units?
No, 6815 BROADWAY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6815 BROADWAY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6815 BROADWAY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6815 BROADWAY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6815 BROADWAY ST does not have units with air conditioning.

