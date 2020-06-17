355 Redwood St

Amenities
ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D. COTTAGE - Beautifully-Renovated Cottage in Alamo Heights * Top-to-Bottom Renovation Completed, Updated Kitchen, Bathrooms, Paint, & Flooring * Open Floor Plan, Enclosed Front Porch * Spacious Master Suite w/ Double Vanities, Large Shower * Gas Cooking, Granite Counters in Kitchen * Laundry Adjacent to Kitchen, Side Deck w/ Access to Backyard, Driveway * Low-Maintenance Landscaping, Big Backyard * Large Storage Shed, Alley in Back for Trash Pickup * Walk to The McNay, Close to Shopping & Restaurants, Alamo Heights ISD
(RLNE5685562)