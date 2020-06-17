All apartments in Alamo Heights
355 Redwood St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

355 Redwood St

355 Redwood Street · (210) 826-1616
Location

355 Redwood Street, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 355 Redwood St · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D. COTTAGE - Beautifully-Renovated Cottage in Alamo Heights * Top-to-Bottom Renovation Completed, Updated Kitchen, Bathrooms, Paint, & Flooring * Open Floor Plan, Enclosed Front Porch * Spacious Master Suite w/ Double Vanities, Large Shower * Gas Cooking, Granite Counters in Kitchen * Laundry Adjacent to Kitchen, Side Deck w/ Access to Backyard, Driveway * Low-Maintenance Landscaping, Big Backyard * Large Storage Shed, Alley in Back for Trash Pickup * Walk to The McNay, Close to Shopping & Restaurants, Alamo Heights ISD

(RLNE5685562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Redwood St have any available units?
355 Redwood St has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 355 Redwood St have?
Some of 355 Redwood St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Redwood St currently offering any rent specials?
355 Redwood St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Redwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 355 Redwood St is pet friendly.
Does 355 Redwood St offer parking?
Yes, 355 Redwood St does offer parking.
Does 355 Redwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Redwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Redwood St have a pool?
No, 355 Redwood St does not have a pool.
Does 355 Redwood St have accessible units?
No, 355 Redwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Redwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 Redwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 355 Redwood St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 355 Redwood St has units with air conditioning.
