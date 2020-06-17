Amenities
312 Blue Bonnet Blvd Available 08/14/20 ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D. - Absolutely Stunning Home in the Heart of Alamo Heights * Custom Wood Work & Hardwood Floors Throughout * Open Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & High-End Stainless Appliances * Spacious Formal Dining w/ Pantry Access Through Wine Cabinet * Private Downstairs Master Suite & Huge Walk In Closet * Dedicated Executive Office w/ Custom Cabinetry * 3 Large Bedrooms & Gameroom Upstairs * Built-In Kitchen Area on Back Patio off Deck * Walking distance to Cambridge Elementary, Alamo Heights HS, Parks, AH Pool, & Sports Field * Pets Case-by-Case
(RLNE4462194)