Alamo Heights, TX
312 Blue Bonnet Blvd
312 Blue Bonnet Blvd

312 Blue Bonnet Boulevard · (210) 826-1616
Location

312 Blue Bonnet Boulevard, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 312 Blue Bonnet Blvd · Avail. Aug 14

$4,250

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3485 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
312 Blue Bonnet Blvd Available 08/14/20 ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D. - Absolutely Stunning Home in the Heart of Alamo Heights * Custom Wood Work & Hardwood Floors Throughout * Open Kitchen w/ Granite Counters & High-End Stainless Appliances * Spacious Formal Dining w/ Pantry Access Through Wine Cabinet * Private Downstairs Master Suite & Huge Walk In Closet * Dedicated Executive Office w/ Custom Cabinetry * 3 Large Bedrooms & Gameroom Upstairs * Built-In Kitchen Area on Back Patio off Deck * Walking distance to Cambridge Elementary, Alamo Heights HS, Parks, AH Pool, & Sports Field * Pets Case-by-Case

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Blue Bonnet Blvd have any available units?
312 Blue Bonnet Blvd has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 312 Blue Bonnet Blvd have?
Some of 312 Blue Bonnet Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Blue Bonnet Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
312 Blue Bonnet Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Blue Bonnet Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 Blue Bonnet Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 312 Blue Bonnet Blvd offer parking?
No, 312 Blue Bonnet Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 312 Blue Bonnet Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Blue Bonnet Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Blue Bonnet Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 312 Blue Bonnet Blvd has a pool.
Does 312 Blue Bonnet Blvd have accessible units?
No, 312 Blue Bonnet Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Blue Bonnet Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Blue Bonnet Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Blue Bonnet Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Blue Bonnet Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
