Home
/
Alamo Heights, TX
/
219 Hubbard St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

219 Hubbard St

219 Hubbard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

219 Hubbard Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D. - Gorgeous Home on Highly-Desirable Block in Alamo Heights West of Broadway w/ Beautiful Pool * Fantastic Curb Appeal w/ Stone Exterior, Side Driveway * Spacious Interior w/ Master Suite Downstairs * Neutral Paint, Updated Finishes, Handsome Built-In's Throughout * Well-Appointed Kitchen w/ Newer Appliances, Granite Counters, Wine Cooler in Island * Two Eating Areas, Breakfast Area in Kitchen, Cozy Separate Dining Room * Awesome Outdoor Space w/ Pool, Outdoor Shower Area, & Plenty of Entertaining Space * 2-Car Attached Garage w/ Opener * Half-Bath in Garage Perfect for Office, Exercise Space, Flex Area, & More * Pets Case-by-Case * Rent Includes Pool Service & Landscaping * Alamo Heights ISD

(RLNE5772083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Hubbard St have any available units?
219 Hubbard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamo Heights, TX.
What amenities does 219 Hubbard St have?
Some of 219 Hubbard St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Hubbard St currently offering any rent specials?
219 Hubbard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Hubbard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Hubbard St is pet friendly.
Does 219 Hubbard St offer parking?
Yes, 219 Hubbard St does offer parking.
Does 219 Hubbard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Hubbard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Hubbard St have a pool?
Yes, 219 Hubbard St has a pool.
Does 219 Hubbard St have accessible units?
No, 219 Hubbard St does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Hubbard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Hubbard St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Hubbard St have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Hubbard St does not have units with air conditioning.
