219 Hubbard St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

ALAMO HEIGHTS I.S.D. - Gorgeous Home on Highly-Desirable Block in Alamo Heights West of Broadway w/ Beautiful Pool * Fantastic Curb Appeal w/ Stone Exterior, Side Driveway * Spacious Interior w/ Master Suite Downstairs * Neutral Paint, Updated Finishes, Handsome Built-In's Throughout * Well-Appointed Kitchen w/ Newer Appliances, Granite Counters, Wine Cooler in Island * Two Eating Areas, Breakfast Area in Kitchen, Cozy Separate Dining Room * Awesome Outdoor Space w/ Pool, Outdoor Shower Area, & Plenty of Entertaining Space * 2-Car Attached Garage w/ Opener * Half-Bath in Garage Perfect for Office, Exercise Space, Flex Area, & More * Pets Case-by-Case * Rent Includes Pool Service & Landscaping * Alamo Heights ISD



(RLNE5772083)