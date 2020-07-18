All apartments in Alamo Heights
Find more places like 212 Rosemary Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alamo Heights, TX
/
212 Rosemary Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

212 Rosemary Ave

212 Rosemary Avenue · (210) 826-1616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alamo Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

212 Rosemary Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 212 Rosemary Ave · Avail. Aug 14

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
212 Rosemary Ave Available 08/14/20 ALAMO HEIGHTS COTTAGE - Beautiful Cottage Situated on Highly-Desirable Block in the Heart of Alamo Heights * Fantastic Curb Appeal w/ Mature Trees & Landscaping, Inviting Front Porch * Spacious Living Areas w/ Numerous High-End Finishes Including Crown Moulding, Rich Hardwood Floors, Tasteful Built-In's, Neutral Paint, & More * Updated Kitchen w/ Plenty of Prep & Storage Area * Large Bedrooms, Master w/ Outside Access to Deck/Patio * Gated Driveway for added Security, Great for Pets * Detached, Converted Garage Perfect for a Variety of Functions w/ Full Bathroom * Pets Case-by-Case * Alamo Heights ISD, Cambridge Elementary

(RLNE5914553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Rosemary Ave have any available units?
212 Rosemary Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 212 Rosemary Ave have?
Some of 212 Rosemary Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 Rosemary Ave currently offering any rent specials?
212 Rosemary Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Rosemary Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 212 Rosemary Ave is pet friendly.
Does 212 Rosemary Ave offer parking?
Yes, 212 Rosemary Ave offers parking.
Does 212 Rosemary Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Rosemary Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Rosemary Ave have a pool?
No, 212 Rosemary Ave does not have a pool.
Does 212 Rosemary Ave have accessible units?
No, 212 Rosemary Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Rosemary Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Rosemary Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Rosemary Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Rosemary Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 212 Rosemary Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arcadia
216 Arcadia Place
Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway
Alamo Heights, TX 78209

Similar Pages

Alamo Heights 1 BedroomsAlamo Heights 2 Bedrooms
Alamo Heights Apartments with ParkingAlamo Heights Pet Friendly Places
Alamo Heights Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TX
Converse, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversityTexas Lutheran University
St Philip's CollegeSan Antonio College
St. Mary's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity