Amenities
212 Rosemary Ave Available 08/14/20 ALAMO HEIGHTS COTTAGE - Beautiful Cottage Situated on Highly-Desirable Block in the Heart of Alamo Heights * Fantastic Curb Appeal w/ Mature Trees & Landscaping, Inviting Front Porch * Spacious Living Areas w/ Numerous High-End Finishes Including Crown Moulding, Rich Hardwood Floors, Tasteful Built-In's, Neutral Paint, & More * Updated Kitchen w/ Plenty of Prep & Storage Area * Large Bedrooms, Master w/ Outside Access to Deck/Patio * Gated Driveway for added Security, Great for Pets * Detached, Converted Garage Perfect for a Variety of Functions w/ Full Bathroom * Pets Case-by-Case * Alamo Heights ISD, Cambridge Elementary
(RLNE5914553)