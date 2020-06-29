All apartments in Alamo Heights
Find more places like 202 ARCADIA PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alamo Heights, TX
/
202 ARCADIA PL
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:44 AM

202 ARCADIA PL

202 Arcadia Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alamo Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

202 Arcadia Place, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
ONE WEEK FREE RENT!! IN THE HEART OF ALAMO HEIGHTS. WATER & NATURAL GAS PAID BY OWNER. QUIET 8 UNIT APARTMENT. COMPLEX WITH ONE COVERED PARKING PER UNIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 ARCADIA PL have any available units?
202 ARCADIA PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamo Heights, TX.
Is 202 ARCADIA PL currently offering any rent specials?
202 ARCADIA PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 ARCADIA PL pet-friendly?
No, 202 ARCADIA PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alamo Heights.
Does 202 ARCADIA PL offer parking?
Yes, 202 ARCADIA PL offers parking.
Does 202 ARCADIA PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 ARCADIA PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 ARCADIA PL have a pool?
No, 202 ARCADIA PL does not have a pool.
Does 202 ARCADIA PL have accessible units?
No, 202 ARCADIA PL does not have accessible units.
Does 202 ARCADIA PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 ARCADIA PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 ARCADIA PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 ARCADIA PL does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia
216 Arcadia Place
Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway
Alamo Heights, TX 78209

Similar Pages

Alamo Heights 1 BedroomsAlamo Heights 2 Bedrooms
Alamo Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlamo Heights Pet Friendly Places
Alamo Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TX
Helotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University