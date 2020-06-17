Rent Calculator
116 Barilla Pl
116 Barilla Pl
116 Barilla Pl
No Longer Available
Location
116 Barilla Pl, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Call this beautiful place home. This quad is close to everything. Old world charm in this roomy 1 bedroom. $200 of Pet Deposit is refundable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116 Barilla Pl have any available units?
If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Alamo Heights, TX
.
Is 116 Barilla Pl currently offering any rent specials?
116 Barilla Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Barilla Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Barilla Pl is pet friendly.
Does 116 Barilla Pl offer parking?
No, 116 Barilla Pl does not offer parking.
Does 116 Barilla Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Barilla Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Barilla Pl have a pool?
No, 116 Barilla Pl does not have a pool.
Does 116 Barilla Pl have accessible units?
No, 116 Barilla Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Barilla Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Barilla Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Barilla Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Barilla Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
