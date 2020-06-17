All apartments in Alamo Heights
Last updated March 27 2020 at 11:25 PM

116 Barilla Pl · No Longer Available
Location

116 Barilla Pl, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Call this beautiful place home. This quad is close to everything. Old world charm in this roomy 1 bedroom. $200 of Pet Deposit is refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Barilla Pl have any available units?
116 Barilla Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamo Heights, TX.
Is 116 Barilla Pl currently offering any rent specials?
116 Barilla Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Barilla Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Barilla Pl is pet friendly.
Does 116 Barilla Pl offer parking?
No, 116 Barilla Pl does not offer parking.
Does 116 Barilla Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Barilla Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Barilla Pl have a pool?
No, 116 Barilla Pl does not have a pool.
Does 116 Barilla Pl have accessible units?
No, 116 Barilla Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Barilla Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Barilla Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Barilla Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Barilla Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
