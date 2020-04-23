111 Wildrose Ave

Amenities
LUXURY CRAFTSMAN IN THE HEART OF ALAMO HEIGHTS - Sophisticated Craftsman Home on one of the Most Desirable Streets in Alamo Heights * Luxury Fixtures & Finishes, Beautiful Custom Woodwork, Solid Oak Flooring Throughout, Open Inviting Floorplan * Gourmet Island Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Wine Cooler * Huge Downstairs Master Suite, Office, 2 Beds w/ Ensuite Baths Up * Kitchen Blends into Living Area, Dining, & Breakfast Bar * Mudroom/Utility w/ Stacked Washer/Dryer * 2 Car Drive-Thru Garage w/ Apartment Above * AHISD
(RLNE4917569)