Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

111 Wildrose Ave

111 Wildrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

111 Wildrose Avenue, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
LUXURY CRAFTSMAN IN THE HEART OF ALAMO HEIGHTS - Sophisticated Craftsman Home on one of the Most Desirable Streets in Alamo Heights * Luxury Fixtures & Finishes, Beautiful Custom Woodwork, Solid Oak Flooring Throughout, Open Inviting Floorplan * Gourmet Island Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Wine Cooler * Huge Downstairs Master Suite, Office, 2 Beds w/ Ensuite Baths Up * Kitchen Blends into Living Area, Dining, & Breakfast Bar * Mudroom/Utility w/ Stacked Washer/Dryer * 2 Car Drive-Thru Garage w/ Apartment Above * AHISD

(RLNE4917569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Wildrose Ave have any available units?
111 Wildrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamo Heights, TX.
What amenities does 111 Wildrose Ave have?
Some of 111 Wildrose Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Wildrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
111 Wildrose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Wildrose Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Wildrose Ave is pet friendly.
Does 111 Wildrose Ave offer parking?
Yes, 111 Wildrose Ave offers parking.
Does 111 Wildrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Wildrose Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Wildrose Ave have a pool?
No, 111 Wildrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 111 Wildrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 111 Wildrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Wildrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Wildrose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Wildrose Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 Wildrose Ave has units with air conditioning.
