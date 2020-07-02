110 Claywell Dr

Amenities
Impeccably renovated on a quarter acre tree studded yard. Professionally designed w/ high quality finishes & rich details. Open floor plan w/complete functionality.Family room ft. wet bar looks out to private backyard. Large master bedroom sitting area, walk in closet & full bath. New appliances & fixtures, metal roof, double pane windows, blinds, ceiling fans, refurnished wood & Italian ceramic tile floors. 2 car carport/storage w/alley access. Award winning schools, nearby Linc. Hts, shops & restaurants! Home is available furnished for $3,300 per month! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qCRPQ1AT1KS