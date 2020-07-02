All apartments in Alamo Heights
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:07 AM

110 Claywell Dr

110 Claywell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

110 Claywell Drive, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
furnished
Impeccably renovated on a quarter acre tree studded yard. Professionally designed w/ high quality finishes & rich details. Open floor plan w/complete functionality.Family room ft. wet bar looks out to private backyard. Large master bedroom sitting area, walk in closet & full bath. New appliances & fixtures, metal roof, double pane windows, blinds, ceiling fans, refurnished wood & Italian ceramic tile floors. 2 car carport/storage w/alley access. Award winning schools, nearby Linc. Hts, shops & restaurants! Home is available furnished for $3,300 per month! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qCRPQ1AT1KS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Claywell Dr have any available units?
110 Claywell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamo Heights, TX.
What amenities does 110 Claywell Dr have?
Some of 110 Claywell Dr's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Claywell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
110 Claywell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Claywell Dr pet-friendly?
No, 110 Claywell Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alamo Heights.
Does 110 Claywell Dr offer parking?
Yes, 110 Claywell Dr offers parking.
Does 110 Claywell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Claywell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Claywell Dr have a pool?
No, 110 Claywell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 110 Claywell Dr have accessible units?
No, 110 Claywell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Claywell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Claywell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Claywell Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Claywell Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

