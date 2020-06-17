All apartments in Alamo Heights
Find more places like 110 BARILLA PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alamo Heights, TX
/
110 BARILLA PL
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:57 AM

110 BARILLA PL

110 Barilla Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alamo Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

110 Barilla Place, Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Alamo Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful place to call home! One of the best locations in town! Walking distance to shops, bus, etc. Community laundry facility. One half of Pet Deposit is refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 BARILLA PL have any available units?
110 BARILLA PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alamo Heights, TX.
Is 110 BARILLA PL currently offering any rent specials?
110 BARILLA PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 BARILLA PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 BARILLA PL is pet friendly.
Does 110 BARILLA PL offer parking?
No, 110 BARILLA PL does not offer parking.
Does 110 BARILLA PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 BARILLA PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 BARILLA PL have a pool?
No, 110 BARILLA PL does not have a pool.
Does 110 BARILLA PL have accessible units?
No, 110 BARILLA PL does not have accessible units.
Does 110 BARILLA PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 BARILLA PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 BARILLA PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 BARILLA PL does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway
Alamo Heights, TX 78209
Arcadia
216 Arcadia Place
Alamo Heights, TX 78209

Similar Pages

Alamo Heights 1 BedroomsAlamo Heights 2 Bedrooms
Alamo Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAlamo Heights Pet Friendly Places
Alamo Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TX
Helotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXHondo, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
Texas State University