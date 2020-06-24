Westdale Hills

Amenities

Experience Addison's finest EXECUTIVE LIVING at AVENTURA!!! Spacious floor plan offers great space, wonderful amenities and a 4th floor view that will take away the day's stress. Beautiful hardwood floors in the living, dining and kitchen. Kitchen offers granite, gas cooking, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets. Two balconies for extra living! One off living area for entertaining with view of Addison Square while the other is privately located off the master bedroom with view of pool area. Assigned garage parking, walking distance to restaurants and the many events Addison offers. NOTE: Partially furnished with refrigerator, washer and dryer, guest room suite with TV, balcony living set and more.