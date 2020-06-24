All apartments in Addison
Westdale Hills
Westdale Hills

5055 Addison Cir · No Longer Available
Location

5055 Addison Cir, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Experience Addison's finest EXECUTIVE LIVING at AVENTURA!!! Spacious floor plan offers great space, wonderful amenities and a 4th floor view that will take away the day's stress. Beautiful hardwood floors in the living, dining and kitchen. Kitchen offers granite, gas cooking, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets. Two balconies for extra living! One off living area for entertaining with view of Addison Square while the other is privately located off the master bedroom with view of pool area. Assigned garage parking, walking distance to restaurants and the many events Addison offers. NOTE: Partially furnished with refrigerator, washer and dryer, guest room suite with TV, balcony living set and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westdale Hills have any available units?
Westdale Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does Westdale Hills have?
Some of Westdale Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westdale Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Westdale Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westdale Hills pet-friendly?
No, Westdale Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does Westdale Hills offer parking?
Yes, Westdale Hills offers parking.
Does Westdale Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Westdale Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Westdale Hills have a pool?
Yes, Westdale Hills has a pool.
Does Westdale Hills have accessible units?
No, Westdale Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Westdale Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westdale Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Westdale Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, Westdale Hills does not have units with air conditioning.

