All apartments in Addison
Find more places like Savoye at Vitruvian Park II.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Addison, TX
/
Savoye at Vitruvian Park II
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Savoye at Vitruvian Park II

3900 Vitruvian Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Addison
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3900 Vitruvian Way, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Fiorii in Addison..........Very Upscale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Savoye at Vitruvian Park II have any available units?
Savoye at Vitruvian Park II doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does Savoye at Vitruvian Park II have?
Some of Savoye at Vitruvian Park II's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Savoye at Vitruvian Park II currently offering any rent specials?
Savoye at Vitruvian Park II is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Savoye at Vitruvian Park II pet-friendly?
No, Savoye at Vitruvian Park II is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does Savoye at Vitruvian Park II offer parking?
No, Savoye at Vitruvian Park II does not offer parking.
Does Savoye at Vitruvian Park II have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Savoye at Vitruvian Park II offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Savoye at Vitruvian Park II have a pool?
Yes, Savoye at Vitruvian Park II has a pool.
Does Savoye at Vitruvian Park II have accessible units?
No, Savoye at Vitruvian Park II does not have accessible units.
Does Savoye at Vitruvian Park II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Savoye at Vitruvian Park II has units with dishwashers.
Does Savoye at Vitruvian Park II have units with air conditioning?
No, Savoye at Vitruvian Park II does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree Brooks
4824 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive
Addison, TX 75001
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd
Addison, TX 75254
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd
Addison, TX 75001
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road
Addison, TX 75001

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Pet Friendly Places
Addison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District