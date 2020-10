Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel furnished carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities accessible alarm system clubhouse courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit hot tub lobby online portal pool table

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. At Post Addison Circle you'll find luxury apartment homes in Addison, TX. Positioned right next to Beckert Park and Addison Circle Park, you'll be surrounded by greenspace. But you'll also have the conveniences of living right in the thick of things with dozens of shops and restaurants that you'll be able to walk to on brick-paved streets. You'll be close to public transit and also just a quick drive away from any other city in the Metroplex. You'll agree that Post Addison Circle is a perfect urban escape. The amenities on the property will wow you! When you come home, you'll find controlled gate and hallway access to ensure your safety and you can choose from four resort-style pools to relax in after a long day. You'll also find luxury features inside your new apartment home, such as bay windows, private patios and fireplaces in many apartments.