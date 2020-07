Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport e-payments hot tub tennis court

Treat yourself to comfort. Bent Tree Fountains is an established community that is located in the Bent Tree area of Addison and is adjacent to Quorum Park. Here at Bent Tree Fountains we exceed your expectations. Our apartments are equipped with an array of high-end features, such as, stainless steel appliances, large walk-in closets, and cozy fireplaces. Come by and check out our spacious floorplans, convenient location, and out sparkling swimming pools! Enjoy a maintenance free lifestyle!