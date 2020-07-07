4820 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX 75001

All apartments in Addison
Location

4820 Westgrove Drive, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
gym
parking
pool
garage
Addison 1/1$1055 w/2 pools - Property Id: 20803

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

Addison unit w/2 Pools, Business center, Private detached garages($100/mo), , 2 Laundry rooms, Carports,
W/D connections, W/D machines, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds,

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/20803
Property Id 20803

(RLNE5818667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

