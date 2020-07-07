4820 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport gym parking pool garage

Addison 1/1$1055 w/2 pools - Property Id: 20803



PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.



Addison unit w/2 Pools, Business center, Private detached garages($100/mo), , 2 Laundry rooms, Carports,

W/D connections, W/D machines, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds,



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/20803

Property Id 20803



(RLNE5818667)