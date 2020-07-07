All apartments in Addison
Last updated March 30 2020 at 2:32 PM

4500 Sojourn Dr

4500 Sojourn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4500 Sojourn Drive, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

North Dallas/ Addison 

1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $976

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 2 Pools, Free WiFi Areas, Assigned parking, Electric Car Chargers, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 3 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Play ground, Dog Park, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Custom built-ins, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 
Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 329

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

