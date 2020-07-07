Rent Calculator
Home
/
Addison, TX
/
3920 Asbury Lane
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:30 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3920 Asbury Lane
3920 Asbury Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3920 Asbury Lane, Addison, TX 75001
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Beautiful corner lot with gorgeous views! Two master bedrooms with hugh media room downstairs. This home is a must see.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3920 Asbury Lane have any available units?
3920 Asbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Addison, TX
.
What amenities does 3920 Asbury Lane have?
Some of 3920 Asbury Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3920 Asbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Asbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Asbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3920 Asbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Addison
.
Does 3920 Asbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3920 Asbury Lane offers parking.
Does 3920 Asbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Asbury Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Asbury Lane have a pool?
No, 3920 Asbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Asbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 3920 Asbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Asbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 Asbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 Asbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 Asbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
