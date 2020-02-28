Completely updated turnkey luxury home in Addison! Lawn care included w. lease. Light & bright w. plantation shutters throughout compliments fantastic floor plan w. both office & master down. The office can serve as 4th bedroom w. adjacent full bath. Granite countertops throughout. Chef’s kitchen boasts stainless appliances w. ample counter space & walk-in pantry. Master bath boasts a large walk-in shower & jacuzzi. Addison Athletic club is steps away. Landlord prefers two-year lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3850 Canot Lane have any available units?
3850 Canot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3850 Canot Lane have?
Some of 3850 Canot Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3850 Canot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3850 Canot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.