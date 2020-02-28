All apartments in Addison
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:32 AM

3850 Canot Lane

3850 Canot Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3850 Canot Lane, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated turnkey luxury home in Addison! Lawn care included w. lease. Light & bright w. plantation shutters throughout compliments fantastic floor plan w. both office & master down. The office can serve as 4th bedroom w. adjacent full bath. Granite countertops throughout. Chef’s kitchen boasts stainless appliances w. ample counter space & walk-in pantry. Master bath boasts a large walk-in shower & jacuzzi. Addison Athletic club is steps away. Landlord prefers two-year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3850 Canot Lane have any available units?
3850 Canot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3850 Canot Lane have?
Some of 3850 Canot Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3850 Canot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3850 Canot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3850 Canot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3850 Canot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 3850 Canot Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3850 Canot Lane offers parking.
Does 3850 Canot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3850 Canot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3850 Canot Lane have a pool?
No, 3850 Canot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3850 Canot Lane have accessible units?
No, 3850 Canot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3850 Canot Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3850 Canot Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3850 Canot Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3850 Canot Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

