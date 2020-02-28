3850 Canot Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Completely updated turnkey luxury home in Addison! Lawn care included w. lease. Light & bright w. plantation shutters throughout compliments fantastic floor plan w. both office & master down. The office can serve as 4th bedroom w. adjacent full bath. Granite countertops throughout. Chef’s kitchen boasts stainless appliances w. ample counter space & walk-in pantry. Master bath boasts a large walk-in shower & jacuzzi. Addison Athletic club is steps away. Landlord prefers two-year lease.