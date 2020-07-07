Beautiful 2 bed. 2 bath house with wood floors. updated kitchen, living room, fire place. Great size backyard. Walking distance from a Tennis Court, sand volleyball court, play ground, Athletic Club and a Greenbelt.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3821 Canot Lane have any available units?
3821 Canot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3821 Canot Lane have?
Some of 3821 Canot Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 Canot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Canot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.