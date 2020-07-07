All apartments in Addison
Find more places like 3821 Canot Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Addison, TX
/
3821 Canot Lane
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:41 AM

3821 Canot Lane

3821 Canot Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Addison
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3821 Canot Lane, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 2 bed. 2 bath house with wood floors. updated kitchen, living room, fire place. Great size backyard. Walking distance from a Tennis Court, sand volleyball court, play ground, Athletic Club and a Greenbelt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 Canot Lane have any available units?
3821 Canot Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3821 Canot Lane have?
Some of 3821 Canot Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 Canot Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3821 Canot Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 Canot Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3821 Canot Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 3821 Canot Lane offer parking?
No, 3821 Canot Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3821 Canot Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3821 Canot Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 Canot Lane have a pool?
No, 3821 Canot Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3821 Canot Lane have accessible units?
No, 3821 Canot Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 Canot Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 Canot Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3821 Canot Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3821 Canot Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln
Addison, TX 75001
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive
Addison, TX 75001
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd
Addison, TX 75001
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Pet Friendly Places
Addison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District