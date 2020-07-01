Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 3-story townhome located off Addison Circle! Hardwood flooring and granite countertops in Large modern kitchen and carpet in the Bedrooms! open floor plan with spacious living areas! Schedule a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15831 Breedlove Place have any available units?
15831 Breedlove Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 15831 Breedlove Place have?
Some of 15831 Breedlove Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15831 Breedlove Place currently offering any rent specials?
15831 Breedlove Place is not currently offering any rent specials.