Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15831 Breedlove Place

15831 Breedlove Place · No Longer Available
Location

15831 Breedlove Place, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 3-story townhome located off Addison Circle! Hardwood flooring and granite countertops in Large modern kitchen and carpet in the Bedrooms! open floor plan with spacious living areas! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15831 Breedlove Place have any available units?
15831 Breedlove Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 15831 Breedlove Place have?
Some of 15831 Breedlove Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15831 Breedlove Place currently offering any rent specials?
15831 Breedlove Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15831 Breedlove Place pet-friendly?
No, 15831 Breedlove Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 15831 Breedlove Place offer parking?
Yes, 15831 Breedlove Place offers parking.
Does 15831 Breedlove Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15831 Breedlove Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15831 Breedlove Place have a pool?
No, 15831 Breedlove Place does not have a pool.
Does 15831 Breedlove Place have accessible units?
No, 15831 Breedlove Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15831 Breedlove Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15831 Breedlove Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 15831 Breedlove Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15831 Breedlove Place does not have units with air conditioning.

