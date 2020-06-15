All apartments in Addison
15750 Seabolt

15750 Seabolt
Location

15750 Seabolt, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WONDERFUL PROPERTY IN HEART OF ADDISON. CLOSE TO DALLAS NORTH TOLL WAY, 3 STORY TOWN HOME. HARD WOOD FLOORS,GRANITE KITCHEN C-TOP,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,SPACIOUS ROOMS, WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS. PROFESSIONAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15750 Seabolt have any available units?
15750 Seabolt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 15750 Seabolt have?
Some of 15750 Seabolt's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15750 Seabolt currently offering any rent specials?
15750 Seabolt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15750 Seabolt pet-friendly?
No, 15750 Seabolt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 15750 Seabolt offer parking?
Yes, 15750 Seabolt offers parking.
Does 15750 Seabolt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15750 Seabolt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15750 Seabolt have a pool?
No, 15750 Seabolt does not have a pool.
Does 15750 Seabolt have accessible units?
No, 15750 Seabolt does not have accessible units.
Does 15750 Seabolt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15750 Seabolt has units with dishwashers.
Does 15750 Seabolt have units with air conditioning?
No, 15750 Seabolt does not have units with air conditioning.

