WONDERFUL PROPERTY IN HEART OF ADDISON. CLOSE TO DALLAS NORTH TOLL WAY, 3 STORY TOWN HOME. HARD WOOD FLOORS,GRANITE KITCHEN C-TOP,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,SPACIOUS ROOMS, WALKING DISTANCE TO RESTAURANTS. PROFESSIONAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15750 Seabolt have any available units?
15750 Seabolt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 15750 Seabolt have?
Some of 15750 Seabolt's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15750 Seabolt currently offering any rent specials?
15750 Seabolt is not currently offering any rent specials.