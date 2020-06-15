14735 Stanford Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Beautiful Mediterranean townhouse located in the prestigiuous area of the Town of Addison. This gorgeous open floor plan has 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 car garage, patio overlooking relaxing greenbelt. Handscraped oak hardwoods throughout downstairs. Double crown molding, 8 inch baseboards, granite in all baths, utility, kitchen. Kitchen with 5 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, breakfast bar, large pantry and lots of storage space. Upgrades fixtures & Lighting. Move in ready!