Home
/
Addison, TX
/
14735 Stanford Court
Last updated January 9 2020 at 3:58 PM

14735 Stanford Court

14735 Stanford Court · No Longer Available
Location

14735 Stanford Court, Addison, TX 75254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!! Beautiful Mediterranean townhouse located in the prestigiuous area of the Town of Addison. This gorgeous open floor plan has 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 car garage, patio overlooking relaxing greenbelt. Handscraped oak hardwoods throughout downstairs. Double crown molding, 8 inch baseboards, granite in all baths, utility, kitchen. Kitchen with 5 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, breakfast bar, large pantry and lots of storage space. Upgrades fixtures & Lighting. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14735 Stanford Court have any available units?
14735 Stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 14735 Stanford Court have?
Some of 14735 Stanford Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14735 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
14735 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14735 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
No, 14735 Stanford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 14735 Stanford Court offer parking?
Yes, 14735 Stanford Court offers parking.
Does 14735 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14735 Stanford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14735 Stanford Court have a pool?
No, 14735 Stanford Court does not have a pool.
Does 14735 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 14735 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14735 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14735 Stanford Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14735 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14735 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.

