14597 Parker CT
Last updated December 19 2019 at 11:46 AM

14597 Parker CT

14597 Parker Court · No Longer Available
Location

14597 Parker Court, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
3 bed! 2.5 bath Great Corner Lot! No Deposit Upfront with Rhino! - Great corner lot home, light filled with soaring ceilings and plenty of windows. Inviting living room flows into formal dining room with wetbar,butlers pantry and ice machine nearby.Kitchen features double ovens, lots of cabinets, and island cooktop. Sunny bay window breakfast area overlooks the fabulous backyard. Master suite is downstairs. Schedule your showing today!

$45 App fee
$250 Admin/Holding Fee

*** NO DEPOSIT UPFRONT *** using our Rhino program

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3557837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14597 Parker CT have any available units?
14597 Parker CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
Is 14597 Parker CT currently offering any rent specials?
14597 Parker CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14597 Parker CT pet-friendly?
No, 14597 Parker CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 14597 Parker CT offer parking?
No, 14597 Parker CT does not offer parking.
Does 14597 Parker CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14597 Parker CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14597 Parker CT have a pool?
No, 14597 Parker CT does not have a pool.
Does 14597 Parker CT have accessible units?
No, 14597 Parker CT does not have accessible units.
Does 14597 Parker CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 14597 Parker CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14597 Parker CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14597 Parker CT does not have units with air conditioning.

