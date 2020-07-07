All apartments in Addison
Last updated May 11 2019

14563 Juliard Lane

Location

14563 Juliard Lane, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Wonderful 2 story home with great floor plan in the heart of Addison. Cozy patio in the back for enjoyment. Master bedroom located on the first level for suitability. Superb community with a pool for its residents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14563 Juliard Lane have any available units?
14563 Juliard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 14563 Juliard Lane have?
Some of 14563 Juliard Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14563 Juliard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14563 Juliard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14563 Juliard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14563 Juliard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 14563 Juliard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14563 Juliard Lane offers parking.
Does 14563 Juliard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14563 Juliard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14563 Juliard Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14563 Juliard Lane has a pool.
Does 14563 Juliard Lane have accessible units?
No, 14563 Juliard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14563 Juliard Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14563 Juliard Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14563 Juliard Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14563 Juliard Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

