All apartments in Abilene
Find more places like Summer Wind.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
Summer Wind
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Summer Wind

1000 S Clack St · (325) 455-2479
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Abilene
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1000 S Clack St, Abilene, TX 79605

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1003 · Avail. Aug 7

$680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0104 · Avail. Aug 7

$745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0803 · Avail. Aug 14

$745

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 0707 · Avail. Jul 23

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summer Wind.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
online portal
parking
on-site laundry
Summer Wind Apartment Homes is a great place to choose an apartment in Abilene, TX. Ideally located near plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options, our community offers thoughtfully designed apartments, professional onsite staff and a pet-friendly community.

At Summer Wind, choose from spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans to find just the right home. Your inner chef will be inspired in the kitchen with plenty of counter space, roomy cabinets, and energy-efficient appliance package. You’ll love the large windows that let in plenty of natural light, the cooling ceiling fans, as well as the central air conditioning and heat. You’ll also appreciate special touches like the spacious walk-in closets and plush carpeting or hardwood-style vinyl flooring, and generous dining room space.

Our community amenities are equally delightful with a sparkling pool and outdoor grilling station where you can enjoy spending time with family and friends. Stay in shape just steps away fr

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200-$250
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, City maintenance fee: $9/month, Trash: $12/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summer Wind have any available units?
Summer Wind has 7 units available starting at $680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does Summer Wind have?
Some of Summer Wind's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summer Wind currently offering any rent specials?
Summer Wind is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summer Wind pet-friendly?
Yes, Summer Wind is pet friendly.
Does Summer Wind offer parking?
Yes, Summer Wind offers parking.
Does Summer Wind have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summer Wind does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summer Wind have a pool?
Yes, Summer Wind has a pool.
Does Summer Wind have accessible units?
No, Summer Wind does not have accessible units.
Does Summer Wind have units with dishwashers?
No, Summer Wind does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Summer Wind?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr
Abilene, TX 79605
Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St
Abilene, TX 79605
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave
Abilene, TX 79605
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd
Abilene, TX 79602
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd
Abilene, TX 79606

Similar Pages

Abilene 1 BedroomsAbilene 2 Bedrooms
Abilene Apartments with ParkingAbilene Dog Friendly Apartments
Abilene Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

River Oaks Brookhollow
North E. Hwy 80

Apartments Near Colleges

McMurry University
Abilene Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity