Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill online portal parking on-site laundry

Summer Wind Apartment Homes is a great place to choose an apartment in Abilene, TX. Ideally located near plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment options, our community offers thoughtfully designed apartments, professional onsite staff and a pet-friendly community.



At Summer Wind, choose from spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans to find just the right home. Your inner chef will be inspired in the kitchen with plenty of counter space, roomy cabinets, and energy-efficient appliance package. You’ll love the large windows that let in plenty of natural light, the cooling ceiling fans, as well as the central air conditioning and heat. You’ll also appreciate special touches like the spacious walk-in closets and plush carpeting or hardwood-style vinyl flooring, and generous dining room space.



Our community amenities are equally delightful with a sparkling pool and outdoor grilling station where you can enjoy spending time with family and friends. Stay in shape just steps away fr